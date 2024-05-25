Egypt is monitoring the situation of its nationals following the sinking of an illegal immigration boat in Greece

NNA – Egyptian Minister of Immigration, Soha Gendy, stated that the Egyptian side is closely following on the situation of Egyptians in the case of thenbsp;illegal immigration boat that sank in Greece, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

Gendynbsp;said: ldquo;Continuous communication with the Foreign Ministry and the Egyptian Embassy in Athens to learn about the current legal situation of Egyptians.rdquo;

Gendy added that she is quot;following moment by moment, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Egyptian Ambassador in Athens, the developments and special measures that will be taken regarding the release of detained Egyptians, following up on all matters related to their defense and submitting all documents and papers required for the case, within the framework of ensuring the safety of Egyptian citizens and following up on all matters related to their conditions in all countries of the world.rdquo;

The Minister of Immigration pointed to the distinguished and close relations between Egypt and Greece in various fields, most notably cooperation in confronting illegal immigration, reducing it, and setting sound frameworks to transform it into legal and safe immigration to protect young people from its dangers, pointing to the jointnbsp;Egyptian and Greek efforts to advance legal immigration mechanisms in a way that preserves the rights of citizens.

nbsp;

=============