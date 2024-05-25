Atallah accompanies Ghanaian Army Chief on a southern tour

NNA – Chairman of the Lebanese-Ghanaian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, MP Ghassan Atallah, accompanied today the Commander of the Ghanaian Army, Thomas Oppong Pepreh, on a tour in south Lebanon to check on the Ghanaian battalion operating within the UNIFIL peacekeeping forces, where the officers and soldiers who served in the region after the ldquo;Al-Aqsa Floodrdquo; were honored.

Ghanaian Army Chief stressed that his country always stands by Lebanonnbsp;and supports the implementation of international resolution, and hopesnbsp;that quot;peace will prevail in Lebanon and the region and that Ghana will be a partner in this peace that will bring relief to the region.quot;

Earlier, MP Atallah andnbsp;General Oppong Pepreh and his accompanying delegation visited Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, and Army Chief General Joseph Aoun, in the presence of Ghana#39;s Consul Ali Jaafar.nbsp;

The Ghanaian Army Commander concluded his visit to Lebanon by meeting with the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, during which he toured Batroun and wasnbsp;briefed on the development and tourism achievements in the region.

