NNA – The ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; issued a communique this evening, in which it said that quot;innbsp;support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in response to the Israeli enemyrsquo;s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, thenbsp;Islamic Resistance fighters targeted today, Saturday, two buildings used by enemy soldiers in Shtola settlement, directly hitting them withnbsp;appropriate weapons.quot;

