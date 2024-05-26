Hamas captures several Israeli troops in complicated op

NNA – Resistance fighters in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday night killed, wounded, or captured several Israeli soldiers in a complicated ambush operation, Abu Obeida said in an audio file.

According to Al-Jazeera, Abu Obeida noted that Hamas fighters ldquo;lured a Zionist forcerdquo; into a tunnel and ldquo;killed, wounded, and capturedrdquo; an unidentified number in northern Gazarsquo;s Jabalia camp.

He stressed that the enemy continues a blind and absurd policy of revenge and destruction.

He added that further details about the ambush operation would be released soon.

The people of Lebanon and the West Bank poured into the streets to celebrate after the spokesman for the Qassam Brigades announced that Zionist troops had been captured in northern Gaza.

The Palestinian Samaa news agency reported that people also took to the streets to celebrate in the towns of Dura and Tyre, as well as in the Palestinian refugee camps of Ain al-Hilweh, Nahr al-Bared, El-Buss, and Rashidieh in Lebanon. — MEHR News

