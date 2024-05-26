Sun. May 26th, 2024

Taiwan wants ‘reconciliation’ with China – President Lai

NNA – Taiwanese leader Lai Ghing-te claimed Sunday he looks forward to quot;enhancing mutual understandingquot; with Beijing, while warning that the international community quot;won#39;t accept any country creating waves in the Taiwan Straitquot;.

His apparent olive branch comes after China concluded two days of naval drills near the island.

Taiwan#39;s defense ministry also slammed China#39;s supposedly quot;typical cognitive operation trickquot; Sunday after a cardboard box filled with papers carrying political slogans was found dropped onto a garrison on the Kinmen Islands, not far from China#39;s Xiamen and Quanzhou cities. — RT

