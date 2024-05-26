Aid trucks from Egypt enter Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing

NNA – Aid trucks from Egypt began entering Gaza on Sunday through the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, according to the quot;Cairo Newsquot; channel, which is close to Egyptian intelligence.

According to the channel, quot;200 trucksquot; carrying humanitarian aid set off from the Egyptian side to the Rafah crossing with Gaza, which has been closed since early May after Israel took control of the Palestinian side of it and headed to Kerem Shalom. The convoy includes quot;four trucks carrying fuel,quot; the channel reported. — AFP

