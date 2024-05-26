Sun. May 26th, 2024

Weather: Partly cloudy, temperatures above seasonal average

NNA – Monday#39;s weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy sometimes, with temperature degrees exceeding the seasonal average and dust layers forming in the atmosphere, according to the Beirut airport-based meteorology department.

Coastal temperatures: 19 to 26nbsp;degrees Celsius

Mountainous temperatures: 14 to 21 degrees Celsius

Inland temperatures: 16 to 30 degrees Celsius

Surface winds: Southwesterly during the day, northeasterly at night, with winds gusting between 10 and 30 km/hr

Visibility: Good in general, worsens over the mountain range due to fog formation

Coastline humidity: 55%nbsp;to 75%

Sea: Agitated nbsp;with surface water temperature at 23nbsp;degrees Celsius

Sunrise: 5:31

Sunset: 19:40nbsp;

