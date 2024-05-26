Sun. May 26th, 2024

Lebanon News

Al-Qassam Brigades fire rocket salvo toward Tel Aviv, enemy confirms

NNA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic movement Hamas, announced on Sunday that it had fired a ldquo;large missile salvordquo; towards Tel Aviv in central Israel, according to ldquo;Agence France-Presse.rdquo;nbsp;

The Brigades said on their Telegram account: ldquo;The Al-Qassam Brigades bombed Tel Aviv with a large missile salvo in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians.rdquo;nbsp;

For its part, the enemy army announced that at least eight missiles were launched toward Tel Aviv in central Israel from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, where fighting is raging.nbsp;

An Agence France-Presse correspondent in the Gaza Strip confirmed that he saw rockets being fired from Rafah. The Israeli army said that its air defenses intercepted some of them.

