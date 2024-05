NNA – – Marjayoun – National News Agency correspondent reported renewed hostile phosphorous bombing of the town of Adeisseh this afternoon.

Thenbsp;enemy also targetednbsp;for the third time todaynbsp;a motorcycle in Houla with a missile from an Israeli drone, resulting in one martyr and 3 wounded.nbsp;

Intense enemy artillery shelling targeted al-Baraka neighborhood inside the town of Houla.

