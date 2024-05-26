Sun. May 26th, 2024

Berri, Jumblatt confer over latest developments

NNA – House Speaker,nbsp;Nabih Berri, received this evening at Ain al-Tineh Palace, former Progressive Socialist Party Chiefnbsp;Walid Jumblatt, accompanied by quot;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; and PSP Head, MP Taymour Jumblatt, and former Minister Ghazi al-Aridi.

The meeting was a chance to discuss recent political developments and the overall situation in Lebanon and the region, in light of Israel#39;s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip and the southern Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.

Jumblatt also briefed Berrinbsp;on the outcome of his talks abroad.

