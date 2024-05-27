Mon. May 27th, 2024

UNFPA: Half of Gaza's population is at risk of imminent famine

NNA – The United Nations Population Fund warned that ldquo;half of the population of the Gaza Strip is at risk of imminent famine, including about 15,000 pregnant women.rdquo;

The Fund added, in a post on its account on the ldquo;Xrdquo; platform, today, Sunday, that ldquo;half of the population of the Gaza Strip is at risk of imminent famine, and this is unbelievable and can be avoided.rdquo;

It continued: quot;When the doors of aid close, the doors of famine open,quot; stressing on the need for quot;an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, given its residents#39; dire need for humanitarian aid.quot;

