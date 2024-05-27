Egyptian border guard killed in shooting at Rafah border area: statement

NNA -nbsp;The Egyptian army announced on Monday the killing of a border guard at the Rafah border area with the Gaza Strip in a shooting incident.

The Egyptian military is investigating the incident, which killed one of the Egyptian personnel in charge of guarding the area, the spokesman of the Egyptian Armed Forces said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a quot;shooting incidentquot; occurred quot;on the Egyptian border,quot; after Israeli media reported an exchange of fire erupted between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers near the Rafah crossing on Monday.

quot;The (incident) is under investigation, and dialogue is taking place with the Egyptian side,quot; the IDF said. Enditem –nbsp;nbsp;(Xinhua)

