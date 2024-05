NNA -nbsp;National News Agency correspondent reported that Israelinbsp;enemy warplanes raided at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, targeting, atnbsp;two intervals, a house in the Khallet Mashta locality in the southern lebanese city of Bint Jbeil.

Additionally, Israeli warpalnes carried out an air raid targeting a building at the Al-Tayrinbsp;town junction towards Saff Al-Hawa – Bint Jbeil, which led to its destruction.

