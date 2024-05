NNA ndash; Former Prime Minister, Tammam Salam, received, at his Msaytbeh residence on Thursday, the Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires of the Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon, Abdallah Sleiman Chahine.

Discussions reportedly touched on various matters and developments in Lebanon and the region, in addition to the bilateral relations between the two countries.

nbsp;

============= L.Y