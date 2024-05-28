Tue. May 28th, 2024

Lebanon News

Mikati discusses World Bank’s projects with Al-Mulla, meets OGERO Director General

By

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday welcomed at the Grand Serail, the World Bank Group (WBG) Executive Director, Abdulaziz Al Mulla, in the presence of Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami.

Premier Mikatirsquo;s Advisors, former Minister Nicolas Nahhas and Samir Al-Daher, were also present.

Discussions during the meeting reportedly touched on the World Bank projects in Lebanon for the coming years, which are related to electricity, renewable energy, water and sanitation projects, economy digitization, and mechanization of the state. These projects contribute to economic growth and are considered investment projects.

Premier Mikati later received at the Grand Serail, the Director General of OGERO, Imad Kreidieh.

