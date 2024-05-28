Tue. May 28th, 2024

Lebanon News

Kataeb leader receives MP Ashraf Rifi

NNA -nbsp;Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel received at his office in Bikfaya, MP Ashraf Rifi, in the presence of Kataeb Lawmaker Elias Hankach.

Talks focused on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

MP Rifi said the meeting aimed at formulating a vision for what Lebanese sovereign forces, comprising both Christians and Muslims, can undertake to confront the current and future phases.nbsp;

He indicated the discussion of the idea of convening a comprehensive meeting in the city of Tripoli for all sovereign forces to discuss the next steps. — Kataeb.org

