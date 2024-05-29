Turkiye’s Erdogan says ‘spirit of United Nations dead in Gaza’

NNA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday hit out at the United Nations and called on the ldquo;Islamic worldrdquo; to react after the latest deadly Israeli strikes in Gaza.

ldquo;The UN cannot even protect its own staff. What are you waiting for to act? The spirit of the United Nations is dead in Gaza,rdquo; Erdogan told lawmakers from his AKP party.

Erdoganrsquo;s comments came as the UN Security Council met to discuss a deadly Israeli attack on a displacement camp west of Rafah on Tuesday that killed 21 people, according to a civil defense official in Hamas-run Gaza.

The Turkish premier also hit out at fellow Muslim-majority countries for failing to take common action over the Israeli strike.

ldquo;I have some words to say to the Islamic world: what are you waiting for to take a common decision?rdquo; Erdogan, who leads a Muslim-majority country of 85 million people, told lawmakers from his AKP party.

ldquo;Israel is not just a threat to Gaza but to all of humanity,rdquo; he said.

ldquo;No state is safe as long as Israel does not follow international law and does not feel bound by international law,rdquo; Erdogan added, repeating an accusation that Israel is committing ldquo;genociderdquo; in Gaza.–AFP

=================R.H.