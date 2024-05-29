Mikati chairs meeting on Digital Transformation in in State Administrations

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the quot;Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of Digital Transformation in State Administrationsquot; at the Grand Serail.

The meeting included Ministers of Justice Judge Henry Khoury, Finance Youssef Khalil, State for Administrative Development Najla Riachy, Industry George Bouchikian, Interior and Municipalities Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Telecommunications Johnny Corm, Director General of the Presidency Antoine Choucair, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Judge Mahmoud Makkiyeh, and Director General of the Ministry of Finance, George Maarawi.

Following the meeting, Minister Najla Riachy emphasized the importance of digital transformation in Lebanon, highlighting its potential to advance reforms, combat corruption, and restore citizens#39; trust in the government. She outlined the steps her ministry is taking to implement the national digital transformation strategy.

The first activity, under the Prime Minister#39;s patronage, will be a roundtable on June 11 and 12, focusing on digital identity and electronic signatures. This decision was reached after more than two years of consultations with various ministries and public administrations to identify key challenges and support needs.

Riachy also presented the quot;Regulatory Framework for Digital Transformationquot; draft law to Prime Minister Mikati, who requested its distribution to ministers for review and discussion in the next Cabinet session.

nbsp;Additionally, the committee agreed to work with the Justice Minister on a data protection law, which will be submitted to the Prime Minister for subsequent presentation to the ministers. These efforts aim to establish a scientific foundation for governing the digital transformation sector, facilitating the sequential development of projects.

Prime Minister Mikati also met with Hadi Aboul Hosn, Secretary of the quot;Democratic Gatheringquot; bloc. Aboul Hosn discussed the country#39;s political and security situation, particularly the Syrian refugee crisis in light of the Brussels conference. He thanked Prime Minister Mikati for renewing the agreement between the Lebanese government and the World Bank for road projects, praising the role of the Public Works and Transport Minister.

Prime Minister Mikati also welcomed Acting Director General of Lebanonrsquo;s General Security, General Elias Baisari, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s current security situation.

nbsp;

================R.H.