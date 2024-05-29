Army chief meets British security official, broaches general situation with MP al-Khair

NNA – Lebanonrsquo;s Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday received at his Yarzeh office, MP Ahmed al-Khair, with whom he broached the current general situation in the country.nbsp;

Maj. Gen. Aoun also received the strategic advisor to the British security cooperation program related to the border control project, retired Major General Graeme Lamb, in the presence of British military attacheacute;, Lieutenant Colonel Charlie Smith.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on ways to enhance the armyrsquo;s capabilities to control borders.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y