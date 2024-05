NNA – Lebanese Forces Party leader, Samir Geagea, is currently meeting in Maarab, with French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, accompanied by French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, and the French delegation.

The meeting takes place in the presence of MP George Okais, the Party#39;snbsp;Executive Board member, Joseph Gebeily, the Party#39;snbsp;Foreign Relations Apparatus#39; Head, Richard Kouyoumjian., and Apparatus member, Tony Darwish.