USAID celebrates 76 students perseverance, excellence during graduation ceremony at the American University of Beirut

NNA – Today, U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson attended the graduation from the American University of Beirut (AUB) of 76 scholars awarded U.S. government scholarships through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). nbsp;These academically gifted students
nbsp;represent a new generation of public and private sector leaders in Lebanon, many of whom might not otherwise be able to attend university amid Lebanon#39;s economic crisis. nbsp;This is the latest milestone in the U.S. Embassy and AUB#39;s long-standing partnership
nbsp;in higher education and our shared commitment to empower Lebanon#39;s youth through USAID#39;s Higher Education Scholarship program. nbsp; nbsp;

nbsp;nbsp;Ambassador Johnson was joined by USAID Mission Director Julie Southfield, AUB President Fadlo Khuri, AUB faculty and staff, and the graduating scholars. nbsp;

nbsp;nbsp;quot;Education is one of the most powerful tools for individual progress and a country#39;s growth and prosperity,quot; the Ambassador said. nbsp;quot;This is why the United States, through USAID, launched the Higher Education Scholarship program ndash; to increase access to education
nbsp;amid Lebanon#39;s ongoing challenges.quot; nbsp;

nbsp;nbsp;During the event, students shared testimonials about the impact of the program on their lives and received Excellence Award certificates for their academic achievements and engagement in community service. nbsp;nbsp;

nbsp;nbsp;President Khuri addressed the audience, saying, quot;The USAID Higher Education Scholarships Program at AUB has been a blessing for the community of young scholars, as well as for the American University of Beirut. This program enables us to admit the most talented
nbsp;students without succumbing to economic elitism, which can overshadow and stifle intellectual excellence.quot; nbsp;nbsp;

nbsp;nbsp;Since 2010, the United States has invested over $100 million to provide full undergraduate scholarships at AUB to students from all of Lebanon#39;s 26 districts, including refugees. These scholarships have enabled 760 students to pursue a high-quality education.nbsp;
nbsp;In addition to the full scholarship program, USAID provided an additional $19.5 million in 2022 to support AUB#39;s financial aid program, targeting 1,950 students enrolled at AUB who have been adversely affected by the economic crisis. nbsp;USAID#39;s assistance requires
nbsp;students to engage in volunteer work, training workshops, internships, and community service in their own communities to better cope with the challenges posed by the multiple crises in Lebanon. — US Embassy in Lebanon
