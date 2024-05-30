Berri discusses national security, developments with Baisari, Rifai

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday received Acting Director General of Lebanonrsquo;s General Security, Major General Elias Baisari, at the Second Presidency in Ain el-Tineh.

The meeting focused on general, particularly security, issues.

Additionally, Speaker Berri examined recent developments during his meeting with the Mufti of Baalbek-Hermel, Sheikh Bakr Rifai. Talks between the pair underscored the importance of addressing current challenges and maintaining stability in the region.

==================R.H.