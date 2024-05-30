Ukraine meets all criteria to start EU accession talks — German MFA

NNA -nbsp;Berlin believes that Ukraine has met all the criteria to start talks on joining the European Union, Anna Luhrmann, minister of state for Europe and climate at the German Federal Foreign Office, said.

quot;As far as the federal government is concerned, Ukraine has met all the criteria to start talks on joining the EU in June,quot; thenbsp;DPAnbsp;news agency quoted her as saying. According to Luhrmann, in this regard, the German leadership insists that EU member states should agree on a framework for Ukrainersquo;s EU accession talks as soon as possible, which is needed to launch the negotiation process. — TASS news agency

nbsp;

==================