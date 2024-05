NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday sent a letter to Caretaker Minister of Tele- Communications Johnny Corm, in which he requested strictness ldquo;in implementing the laws and taking the necessary measures against subscribers benefiting from mobile phone services who are illegally present on Lebanesenbsp;territory,rdquo; based on the deliberations of the Cabinet session held on 28/ 5/2024.

