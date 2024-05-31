Islamic Resistance targets enemy’s al-Baghdadi site

NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Friday issued the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and backing their brave and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy#39;s attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe homes, including the recent attack on the town of Aitaroun, fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the al-Baghdadi site with heavy Borkan rockets on Friday, May 31, 2024, hitting it directly.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

======R.H.