Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Battles

NNA -nbsp;The Israeli military said on Friday that two more of its soldiers were killed in fighting in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
Nearly 300 soldiers have been killed since Israel began its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.nbsp;
In the Strip, Palestinians in the border city of Rafah have reported heavy fighting in recent days as Israelrsquo;s military widens its offensive in the south, seizing control of the entire length of Gazarsquo;s border with Egypt.
Beyond Rafah, Israeli forces were still battling Hamas in parts of Gaza that the military said it wrested control of months ago mdash; potential signs of a low-level insurgency that could keep Israeli troops engaged in the territory.
Fighting in Rafah has spurred more than 1 million Palestinians to flee, most of whom had already been displaced earlier in the war. They now seek refuge in makeshift tent camps and other war-ravaged areas, where they lack shelter, food, water and other essentials for survival, the UN says.
Gazarsquo;s Health Ministry said Thursday that 53 people killed by Israeli strikes had been brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, as well as 357 wounded people.
Israelrsquo;s war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which doesnrsquo;t distinguish between combatants and civilians.–agenciesnbsp;

