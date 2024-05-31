UNDP Deputy Resident Representative pays farewell visit to Justice Minister

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Khoury, on Friday welcomed the Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Lebanon, Mohammad Saleh, who paid him a farewell visit marking the end of his mission in Lebanon.

Saleh, accompanied by UNDP Advisor Nino Karamon, commended the ongoing cooperation and sustainable projects between Lebanon and specialized UN agencies, including the UNDP, particularly in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and their joint initiatives.

In turn, Minister Khoury expressed his gratitude to Saleh for the fruitful cooperation over the past period.

quot;I have requested that in the reports to be presented to the program#39;s officials during their future visits to Lebanon, the same level of attention be given to public institutions and sectors as before. This will enable us to maintain the same momentum and pace as we transition from the previous administration to a new, globally modernized and technically advanced management within institutions, which is our current goal,rdquo; Khoury said.

quot;The cooperation with UNDP in the previous period has been productive, with the Ministry of Justice being equipped with solar energy in collaboration with the European Union. Additionally, other projects are under study and preparation between the two parties,rdquo; Khoury noted.

nbsp;

======================R.H.