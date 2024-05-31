Sunday, June 2, 2024

NNA ndash;

Time nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Topic

9:30 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Launch of the quot;Mediterranean Beach Cleanupquot; campaign organized by the quot;Human for Environment and Developmentquot; association, under the patronage of the Ministries of Tourism and Environment, at the seaside promenade – historic port of Byblos. Speeches by the Ministers of Environment Nasser Yassin, Tourism Walid Nassar, Mayor of Byblos Wassim Zaarour, and the President of the association, Marie Therese Marhej Seif.

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Metropolitan of Beirut and Byblos and their dependencies for the Roman Catholic Church, Bishop Georges Bacouni, presides over a mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Succor Church in Furn El Chebbak, marking the 6th anniversary of the establishment of the children#39;s choir there.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Annual Mass of the Caritas Lebanon Association – Metn First District – Antelias, celebrated by the shepherd of the Maronite Archdiocese of Antelias, Bishop Antoine Bou Najem, at Our Lady of the Forest Church – Beit Chabab.

