Monday, June 3, 2024

Time nbsp; nbsp;Topic

10:00. nbsp;nbsp;Ministry of Public Health and the Hospital Syndicate call for a protest stand in solidarity with hospitals, medical and health teams in the south and denouncing the Israeli attacks, in front of the ministry in Bir Hassan

10:30. nbsp;nbsp;Meeting of the Finance and Budget Committee chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan to discuss the draft law amending Article 45 of Legislative Decree No. 144/6/1959 and its amendments (Income Tax Law), allowing income tax payers to conduct an exceptional re-evaluation of their inventory and fixed assets, and to adopt an exceptional treatment for positive and negative exchange differences resulting from civil and credit accounts in foreign currency and financial accounts in foreign currency

nbsp;

=============