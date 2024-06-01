Resistance targets two Israeli positions

NNA – quot;The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted in the morning of Saturday, 01-06-2024, the newly established espionage equipment at Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and causing its destruction,quot; the Islamic Resistance announced in a communique today.

In another statement the Resistance , announcednbsp;that they responsed to the enemy#39;s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially the attack that targeted the town of Ein Qana and resulted in the injury of civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Saturday, 01-06-2024, the headquarters of Brigade 769 in the Kiryat Shmona base with heavy Burkan missiles, directly hitting it, which led it to catch fires and destroying part of it.

