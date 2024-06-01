“Islamic Resistance” targets enemy artillery positions in Khirbet Maar, enemy drone

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a communique this afternoon, indicating that in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Resistance fightersnbsp;targeted at 11:25 a.m. today the Israeli enemy#39;s artillery positions in Khirbet Maar and the enemy soldiers deployed around it with missile weapons, achieving direct hits.nbsp;

In another communique, it indicated that after careful monitoring and follow-up of the enemyrsquo;s drones that carry out assassinations and target residentialnbsp;houses, the Resistance fighters ambushed a Hormuz 900 drone that was attacking our people and villages, targeting and shooting it downnbsp;with appropriate weapons as it was circling over Lebanese territory.

nbsp;

