Egyptian-American-Israeli meeting on Sunday to discuss reopening of Rafah crossing

NNA – Egypt will host a meeting on Sunday with Israel and the United States to discuss ldquo;re-opening the Rafah border crossingrdquo; with Gaza, according to what the Cairo News Channel, which is close to Egyptian intelligence, announced on Saturday, as reported by Agence France-Presse.

The channel quoted a quot;high-ranking officialquot; as saying that Cairo is adhering to the demand of quot;full Israeli withdrawalquot; from the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, which is a major outlet for humanitarian aid to the Palestinian Strip, which was devastated by the war.

nbsp;

===========