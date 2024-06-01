Sat. Jun 1st, 2024

Lebanon News

Multiple attacks by Israeli enemy on Marjayoun District

By

Jun 1, 2024 #attacks, #district, #enemy, #israeli, #marjayoun, #multiple, #news’

NNA – Marjayoun – National News Agency correspondentnbsp;reported that the Israeli enemy targeted this evening the town of Kfar Kila with artillery shelling and machine-gun sweeping, and the town of Khiam with phosphorous shells.

The surroundings of Mays al-Jabal Governmental Hospital and its outer wall were also targeted by artillery shelling, in addition to a combing operation from the Miskvam settlement targeting the town of Adeisseh which led to a fire breaking out in the area from the Awaidah hill side.

nbsp;

============

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Sharafeddine hints at handing over his duties to Industry Minister, says government obstructs business

Jun 1, 2024
Lebanon News

Lebanon ranks first in “Arab Championship for Scientific Talents” in Baghdad

Jun 1, 2024
Lebanon News

Egyptian-American-Israeli meeting on Sunday to discuss reopening of Rafah crossing

Jun 1, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Multiple attacks by Israeli enemy on Marjayoun District

June 1, 2024
Lebanon News

Sharafeddine hints at handing over his duties to Industry Minister, says government obstructs business

June 1, 2024
Lebanon News

Lebanon ranks first in “Arab Championship for Scientific Talents” in Baghdad

June 1, 2024
Lebanon News

Egyptian-American-Israeli meeting on Sunday to discuss reopening of Rafah crossing

June 1, 2024