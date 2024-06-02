Sun. Jun 2nd, 2024

Resistance strikes occupied Golan

Jun 2, 2024

NNA The Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack on Sunday, 02-06-2024, with a squadron of assault drones targeting the Military Gathering Battalion headquarters in Yarden barracks in the occupied Golan.

The attack targeted the Iron Dome radar there, as well as the positions and settlements of its officers and soldiers, hitting the targets accurately. This led to the destruction and disabling of the radar and caused casualties among the officers and soldiers, including deaths and injuries.

