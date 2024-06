NNA – On the sidelines of his visit to Tehran to participate in a conference on Gaza, Culture Minister Muhammad Al-Murtada visited the family of the late Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian and offered them condolences, stressing that ldquo;the Lebanese people, despite their diversity, respected the exceptional diplomacy that the deceased enjoyed and devoted part of it to defending issues, especially the Palestinian issue.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============== R.K