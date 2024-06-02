Fayyad to visit Syria tomorrow to discuss with Syrian counterpart mechanisms for implementing Assi River, Southern Greater River agreements

NNA – On Monday and Tuesday, June 3 amp; 4, 2024, the Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Dr. Walid Fayyad, is scheduled to visit the Syrian Arab Republic, during which he will meet with the Minister of Water Resources, Engineer Hussein Makhlouf, and chair with him, in the presence of the Secretary General of the Syrian-Lebanese Supreme Council, Nasri Khoury, the meeting of the Joint Lebanese-Syrian Committee for the Water Sector.

Talks during the meeting will touch on the periodic follow-up of the mechanisms for implementing the Assinbsp;River and the Southern Great River Agreements, ways to preserve the environment of the shared basins and investing in it sustainably and fairly, and cooperation to limit the flooding of the Great River on the agricultural plains in Akkar.

The burdens of displacementnbsp;and how to cooperate closely with the Syrian government in this respectnbsp;will also be discussed, in addition tonbsp;future projects in terms of sanitation and irrigation and ways to finance them, which will be tacklednbsp;in the presence of experts and consultants in the field of water resources from both countries.

On the sidelines of the official visit, Fayyad will meet with Syrian Oil Minister Firas Qaddour and Syrian Minister of Electricity, Engineer Ghassan Al-Zamil, to discuss issues of common interest.

=========R.Sh.