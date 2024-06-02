Sun. Jun 2nd, 2024

Lebanon News

“Attack on civilian facilities in Bint Jbeil a serious development,” says Haj Hassan, Lebanon to file a complaint to UN

By

Jun 2, 2024 #‘file, #attack, #bint, #civilian, #complaint, #development:, #facilities, #haj, #hassan, #jbeil, #lebanon,, #news’, #says,, #serious

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Agriculture,nbsp;Abbas al-Hajnbsp;Hassan, wrote this afternoon on his platform ldquo;Xrdquo; account: quot;In the early hours of dawn, the Israeli enemy targeted the city of Bint Jbeil, causing major damagenbsp;to the cityrsquo;s commercial market, the Serail, and the office of the Ministry of Agriculture, what we consider to be a very dangerous development and an attack on civilian facilities…We will work to file a complaint against the Israeli entity with the United Nations through the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.rdquo;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Fayyad to visit Syria tomorrow to discuss with Syrian counterpart mechanisms for implementing Assi River, Southern Greater River agreements

Jun 2, 2024
Lebanon News

Qatar condemns Israel’s attempt to classify UNRWA as a “terrorist organization”

Jun 2, 2024
Lebanon News

Two martyrs in Israeli enemy drone strike on Hula

Jun 2, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

“Attack on civilian facilities in Bint Jbeil a serious development,” says Haj Hassan, Lebanon to file a complaint to UN

June 2, 2024
Lebanon News

Fayyad to visit Syria tomorrow to discuss with Syrian counterpart mechanisms for implementing Assi River, Southern Greater River agreements

June 2, 2024
Lebanon News

Qatar condemns Israel’s attempt to classify UNRWA as a “terrorist organization”

June 2, 2024
Lebanon News

Two martyrs in Israeli enemy drone strike on Hula

June 2, 2024