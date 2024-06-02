“Attack on civilian facilities in Bint Jbeil a serious development,” says Haj Hassan, Lebanon to file a complaint to UN

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Agriculture,nbsp;Abbas al-Hajnbsp;Hassan, wrote this afternoon on his platform ldquo;Xrdquo; account: quot;In the early hours of dawn, the Israeli enemy targeted the city of Bint Jbeil, causing major damagenbsp;to the cityrsquo;s commercial market, the Serail, and the office of the Ministry of Agriculture, what we consider to be a very dangerous development and an attack on civilian facilities…We will work to file a complaint against the Israeli entity with the United Nations through the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.rdquo;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.