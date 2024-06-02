Sun. Jun 2nd, 2024

Lebanon News

Nassar patronizes tourist event in Tripoli, announces launching date of Summer 2024 tourism campaign

NNA – Tripoli topped the tourism scene on the night of May 31, when the Rachid Karami International Exhibition, which is part of the UNESCO World Heritage List, witnessed a huge event that brought together prominent figures and dignitaries from the north region, organized by Creel Company and sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism under the auspices of Minister Walid Nassar.

In his opening speech, Nassar considered that such a uniting scene reflects the true image of Lebanon, wishing that it could impact the political scene to save Lebanon.

Nassar announced that the launching of the advertising campaign for the summer of 2024 will take place in two weeksrsquo; time in Beirut, hoping that this yearrsquo;s campaign will also win an international award as the past year.

The evening ceremony was also attended by Caretaker Ministers of Information and Justice, Ziad al-Makary and Henry Khoury, and MPs Tony Franjieh, William Tawk, Fadi Karam, Ashraf Rifi, Ihab Matar, George Atallah, Asaad Dergham, Adeeb Abdel Masih, Walid al-Baarini, Abdel Aziz al-Samad, Elie Khoury, Hadi Hobeish, and Kassem Abdel Aziz, alongside representatives of the Free Patriotic Movement and the Kataeb Party and several prominent economic and media figures.

Also attending was the American Embassyrsquo;s representative, Mr. Brian Barron, Egyptian Ambassador Alaa Moussa, and the Secretary General of the Arab Tourism Organization, Sherif Attia.

