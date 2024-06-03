Kounin fire extinguished with difficulty, as enemy phosphorus shells hindered work of fire brigades

NNA – The firefighting teams of the Union of Bint Jbeil District Municipalities, in cooperation with the Lebanese Civil Defense from the Bint Jbeil Center and the Islamic Health Authority, managed after long hours and many risks,nbsp;to extinguish the fire that broke out in the forest of the town of Kounin in the Bint Jbeil District as a result of the Israeli artillery and phosphorous shelling.

During the firefighting operation, the Israeli army threw three phosphorous shells in the direction of the arearsquo;s surroundings, thus hindering the work of the firefighting teams, in addition to the explosion of several shells left behind by old Israeli attacks, with no casualties reported.

