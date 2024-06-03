Mon. Jun 3rd, 2024

Lebanon News

Mikati hosts Acting Iranian Foreign Minister for bilateral talks

By

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday welcomed Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani, at the Grand Serail. The meeting was attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, along with the accompanying Iranian delegation and the Prime Minister#39;s advisor, Ambassador Boutros Assaker.

During the discussions, the two parties explored Lebanese and Iranian bilateral relations, as well as the current situation in southern Lebanon and the broader region.

