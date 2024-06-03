Mon. Jun 3rd, 2024

Hajjar assumes presidency of ESCWA Social Development Committee’s meetings in Cairo

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Al-Hajjar, on Monday assumed the presidency of the meetings of the Social Development Committee of the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) in Cairo. He succeeded the State of Kuwait, with representatives from the Arab member states of the committee in attendance.

During the first day of meetings, the committee reviewed the results of its work during the past year and presented ESCWA#39;s proposed activities for the upcoming year.

The meetings will continue over the next two days as part of the forum on equality in the Arab region, with the participation of most United Nations organizations and other relevant international entities.

