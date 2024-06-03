Security Update: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over southern Lebanon, Sidon, Jizzeen

NNA ndash; National News Agency correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that explosions were heard innbsp;all regions of south Lebanon, resulting from Israeli warplanes breaking the sound barrier at low altitudes for the second time today.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes broke, for the second time, the sound barrier over the area of Sidon, causing a loud sonic boom that sparked panic among residents.

Israeli enemy warplanes also brokenbsp;the sound barrier over the Jezzine area at low altitude.

nbsp;

============== L.Y