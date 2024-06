NNA – The prices of fuel in Lebanon dropped on Tuesday with a reduction of 11,000 Lebanese pounds (LBP) for both 95 and 98 octane gasoline, as well as 4,000 LBP for diesel and gas. The new prices are as follows:

– 95 Octane Gasoline: LBP 1,641,000

– 98 Octane Gasoline: LBP 1,679,000

– Diesel: LBP 1,438,000

– Gas: LBP 807,000

nbsp;

nbsp;

======R.H.