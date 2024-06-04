Mikati welcomes newly appointed UN Special Coordinator, Syndicate of Mechanical Inspection Workers in Lebanon

NNA – UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, on Tuesday met with Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Grand Serail, in the presence of UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza.nbsp;

On emerging, Hennis stated that the visit was quot;protocol-related on the occasion of her assuming her new duties in Lebanon.

Prime Minister Mikati also received a delegation from the Founding Committee of the quot;Syndicate of Mechanical Inspection Workers in Lebanonrdquo;, led by Hassan Al-Hassan.nbsp;

Following the meeting, Al-Hassan said: quot;We discussed the issue of mechanical inspection with Prime Minister Mikati and explained the situation of the employees, who have been without work for two years. We also emphasized the importance of mechanical inspection, especially after the increase in the accident rate. Prime Minister Mikati expressed responsiveness to the issue and affirmed its importance for the Lebanese state, and the file will be followed up with the concerned parties.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.