Iran interim FM arrives in Syria for talks

NNA – Iran#39;s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, who replaced Hossein Amir-Abdollahian after his martyrdom in the tragic helicopter crash, arrived in Damascus, the capital of Syria, on Tuesday morning as the second stop of his regional tour he began on Sunday.nbsp;

He is planned to meet and talk with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad during the Syria visit.

Yesterday, Bagheri visted Beirut on his first trip to the region after becoming the interim foreign minister and met and consulted with the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Speaker of the Parliament and the officials of the resistance groups in Lebanon, including Hezbollah#39;s Hassan Nasralla–agenciesnbsp;

