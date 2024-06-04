Syria’s Mikdad meets Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Bagheri Kani, holds a press conference

NNA – Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad met on Tuesday Iranrsquo;s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and an accompanying delegation, at the ministryrsquo;s headquarters in Damascus.

In a joint press conference following the meeting, Mikdad stressed the importance of continuing the strategic relations between Syria and Iran and the ongoing cooperation to enhance them.

rdquo; I came to Syria today to express my thanks and appreciation, on behalf of Iranian government and people, to the Syrian government and people for their solidarity with us in the martyrdom of late President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions,rdquo; the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

Baqeri Kani pointed out that Iran and Syria are close allies and are considered two main pillars of stability in the region.

He added: ldquo;Iran has always stood firmly with the resistance to confront the Israeli occupation. The crimes of the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip must be stopped and humanitarian aid must be delivered to them without conditions.rdquo;

Baqeri Kani stressed that Iran stands by Syria in the fight against terrorism and supports it to achieve more stability and development.

Mikdad noted to the reporters that the basic condition for any Syrian-Turkish dialogue is that Ankara declares its readiness to withdraw from our occupied territories.

ldquo;We want to see accurate pledges that reflect Turkeyrsquo;s commitment to withdraw from the territories it occupies and stop its support for terrorist organizationsrdquo;, Mikdad stated.–SANAnbsp;

===============R.H.