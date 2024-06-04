Berri welcomes newly appointed UN Special Coordinator, Ambassador of Tajikistan, broaches developments with Bou Saab, cables congratulations to Kuwaiti crown prince

NNA – House Speaker, Nabihnbsp;Berri, on Tuesday welcomed at at the Second Presidency in Ain-el-Tineh, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Lebanon and Kuwait, Zubaydzoda Zubaydullo, with whom he discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Speaker Berri also received in Ain El-Tineh, the newly appointed UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming her new duties in the country, in the presence of UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza.nbsp;

The visit was an occasion to discuss the general situation in Lebanon and the broad region.

Berri also followed up on political developments and legislative affairs during his meeting with Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab.

On the other hand, Berri sent a cable of congratulations tonbsp;His Highnessnbsp;Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah,nbsp;on his appointment as Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.

In his cable, Speaker Berri wished the Kuwaitinbsp;crown prince success in his newnbsp;tasks, and for Kuwait, its Emir, government and people, continued security, stability and prosperity.

nbsp;

============= L.Y