Kataeb Party: Iran should resist Israel instead of viewing Lebanon as the cradle of resistance and secretly negotiating with Americans

NNA -nbsp;The Kataeb political bureau held its weekly meeting under the chairmanship of party leader MP Samy Gemayel. After discussing the soaring developments in the south, the reciprocal escalation, and the rising dangers to Lebanon, the politburo issued the following statement:

The dangerous escalation in the south on both sides of the border has become unacceptable. It requires all concerned parties, both within and outside the state, to recognize that any miscalculation could drag Lebanon into a devastating war it neither wants nor can endure.

The political bureau holds Hezbollah fully responsible for dragging Lebanon into this explosive situation, particularly amidst ongoing negotiations to halt the fighting between Israel and Hamas. This clearly reflects Iran#39;s stance, which preemptively rejected any mediation to stop the ongoing massacres. What is needed is serious efforts to reach a final resolution that ends the Palestinian people#39;s suffering and grants them the right to a viable state.

The political bureau believes it would have been more appropriate for Iranrsquo;s Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, who stated that Beirut is the cradle of resistance against Israel, to declare resistance from his own country instead of disclosing secret negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman.

The political bureau rejects the statements made by Hezbollah#39;s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who has taken the Lebanese back decades by reopening the issue of demographics and using divisive rhetoric in a speech that can only be described as divisive and separatist. Nasrallah seems to have forgotten that Lebanon does not function based on population counts and that numerical strength has never brought victory to its claimants. History, both distant and recent, bears witness to this. — Kataeb.org

