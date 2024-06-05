Wed. Jun 5th, 2024

Lebanon News

Mikati follows up on US Embassy shooting

By

Jun 5, 2024 #embassy, #follows, #mikati, #news’, #shooting

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday followed up on the recent shooting incident at the US Embassy in Awkar during his meeting with Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem.nbsp;

Mikati also engaged in a series of communications with Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, and other security leaders.

The Prime Minister was briefed by relevant authorities that quot;the situation is under control, with intensive investigations underway to ascertain the circumstances of the incident and apprehend all those involved.quot;

Furthermore, the Prime Minister contacted embassy officials to inquire about the situation and the embassy staff#39;s well-being, given Ambassador Lisa Johnson#39;s absence from Lebanon.

nbsp;

==========R.H.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tyre, Bint Jbeil districts

Jun 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tyre, Bint Jbeil districts

Jun 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tyre, Bint Jbeil districts

Jun 5, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Mikati follows up on US Embassy shooting

June 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tyre, Bint Jbeil districts

June 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tyre, Bint Jbeil districts

June 5, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Tyre, Bint Jbeil districts

June 5, 2024