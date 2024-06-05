Mikati follows up on US Embassy shooting

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday followed up on the recent shooting incident at the US Embassy in Awkar during his meeting with Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem.nbsp;

Mikati also engaged in a series of communications with Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, and other security leaders.

The Prime Minister was briefed by relevant authorities that quot;the situation is under control, with intensive investigations underway to ascertain the circumstances of the incident and apprehend all those involved.quot;

Furthermore, the Prime Minister contacted embassy officials to inquire about the situation and the embassy staff#39;s well-being, given Ambassador Lisa Johnson#39;s absence from Lebanon.

