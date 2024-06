NNA – The following statement was issued by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Wednesday:nbsp;

quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance, the mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted yesterday, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the deployment of Zionist enemy soldiers in Hanita forest with rocket weapons.quot;

